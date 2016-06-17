US General: NATO countries need to create a "military Schengen"

Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ NATO’s Anaconda scale exercises, which took place in Poland, showed the need to establish "military Schengen" for free movement of troops in the alliance.

Report informs referring to the Russian TASS, the commander of US ground forces in Europe, Lt. General Ben Hodges said during a ceremony marking the completion of maneuvers.

"We need a military Schengen zone that NATO troops could move within NATO at the pace of growing threats", he said, stressing that the military from different countries need to continue work on improving cooperation and increasing opportunities for troop movements.

"We think that the next year to hold exercises in another region of NATO, it may be the Black Sea and the south of the alliance", said Ben Hodges.