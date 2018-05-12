US General: In Russia “only force is respected”

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ Lieutenant General Ben Hodges, former commander of the United States Army Europe (USAREUR), said that, in Russia “only force is respected”.

Report informs citing the Gazeta.ru, he told in an interview to the Polish TV channel TVN.

"We must all be careful when we sign any agreements with Moscow. This is a great country with a great history and great people, but they respect only force. If our union does not show unity and determination, then we will only encourage aggression”, - Hodges said.

He noted that Russia wants to "undermine the principles" of the EU and NATO and show that NATO can not protect its allies in Europe.

"This means that we are dealing with a hybrid war, disinformation, a nuclear threat and cyberattacks”, - general added.