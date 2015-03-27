US forces scattered 60 thousand leaflets over Syria against IG

Baku.27 March. REPORT.AZ/ US military servants scattered 60 thousand leaflets over Syria against IS.The main goal of distributing leaflets became Raqqa city, which is called the informal capital of the 'Islamic state', Report informs citing France Presse.

Leaflets read: "If you to be enlist by the IG, you will find yourself in a meat grinder - and it will not affect your health positively". The slogan is accompanied by an illustration, in which a "recruiting office IG" volunteers passed through a giant meat grinder.

Earlier it was reported that in a number of cities in Pakistan and Afghanistan are seen leaflets of "Islamic state."

"Islamic State" - a terrorist group whose activities are banned in several countries, including Russia. In 2014, the Supreme Court found "Islamic state" terrorist organization, whose activities in the country is officially banned.