US fills lawsuit against Saudi companies due to September 11 attacks

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ More than two dozen U.S. insurers affiliated with Travelers Cos (TRV.N) have sued two Saudi banks, companies affiliated with Osama bin Laden's family, and several charities for at least $4.2 billion over the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Report informs citing the RBK.

According to the US insurance companies, the lawsuit filed late on Wednesday night in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan is the latest effort to hold entities in Saudi Arabia liable for the attacks.

They were accused in the lawsuit of having "aided and abetted" the attacks through a variety of "activities in support of al Qaeda" in the years leading up to them.

"But for the assistance provided by defendants," the lawsuit said, "al Qaeda could not have successfully planned, coordinated, and carried out the September 11th attacks, which were a foreseeable and intended result of their material support and sponsorship of al Qaeda."

Notably, in March of this year about 800 people, including those who suffered during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack and their relatives, filed a class action lawsuit against Saudi Arabia.