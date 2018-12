© Flickr https://report.az/storage/news/7a53286cd39a33cd5e1ebe0480c97dc3/50f43445-32ee-4375-b2b7-e918b5f8915b_292.jpg

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ American fighter aircraft F/A-18 has crashed into the sea in the Okinawa Prefecture of Japan, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

According to local media, two pilots on board were rescued.