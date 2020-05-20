US F-35 fighter crashes in Florida

US Air Force F-35 fighter jet crashed upon landing on Tuesday night at a base in Florida, and the pilot was ejected safely, the military said.

"An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 58th Fighter Sq crashed upon landing," the Eglin Air Force Base said bit.ly/2AD9IUW on Twitter, adding that the crash site was secured.

The pilot was in stable condition, and there was no loss of life or damage to civilians.

F-35A Lightning II is a single-seat, single-engine fighter aircraft made by Lockheed Martin Corp. The accident comes days after an F-22 jet crashed near the base.