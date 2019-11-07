US F-16 accidentally drops inert bomb in Japan

A US military fighter jet accidentally dropped an inert bomb on private land outside training grounds in Aomori Prefecture, northern Japan, on Wednesday evening.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti that there are apparently no reports of injuries or damage.

Japan's Defense Ministry says it informed local governments after receiving notice of the incident from the US forces in Japan.

The ministry quotes the US military as saying an F-16 stationed at the US Misawa Air Base dropped a training device near an air-to-ground gunnery range north of the base at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The US forces explained what fell from the aircraft was an inert bomb and it was later found on private land near the range.