US explained air transportation of $400 mln to Iran

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Obama administration was in full spin mode Wednesday as it tried to defend its controversial decision to send an unmarked cargo plane loaded with $400 million in foreign cash to Iran just as four Americans held hostage in Tehran were released.

Justice Department officials were also reportedly wary of the questionably-timed payment, the Wall Street Journal reported previously.

Report informs referring to the DW, while refusing to discuss the details of the clandestine cash drop, White House press secretary Josh Earnest insisted the money was not “a ransom payment.”

The representative of the US administration Josh Ernest said it was objected to sending 400 mln USD in cash to Iran as the country released American prisoners which was originally stipulated in the Hague court.

According to Ernest, in January 2016 the amount in various currencies transported from the US on the plane due to the fact that a country have no banking connections with Iran. At the same time, the official said, 400 mln USD in no case should be taken as a ransom. At about the same time when Washington send a large sum, Iran freed four US citizens from prison.

Even before the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Washington has concluded agreement with Tehran on supply of weapons by a significant amount. To this end, United States received more than 1.7 bln USD from Iran. However, weapons were never delivered.

It is possible, says Reuters news agency that the payment of 400 mln USD was part of a deal to settle the long-standing situation.