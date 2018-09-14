US expands sanctions against North Korea

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ / US expanded sanctions against North Korea and blacklisted the company Volasys Silver Star, located in Vladivostok, Report informs citing TASS.

The statement issued by the US Department of Treasury notes that the sanctions list also included a citizen of the DPRK and the Chinese company Yanbian Silverstar Network Technology.

The United States froze every property belonging to these people in the territory of the country and imposed a ban on financial transactions with their participation.