 Top
    Close photo mode

    US executes two inmates on same day for first time in 17 years

    Both murderers Jack H. Jones and Marcel Williams died from the injection of a three-drug combination

    Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ Arkansas executed two convicted murderers on Monday night, the first time in almost 17 years that any state in USA has executed two inmates on the same day, as the state carries out a series of capital punishments before one of its lethal injection drugs expires. 

    Report informs citing the Associated Press. 

    According to report, Jack H. Jones Jr. died at 7:20 p.m. local time, and Marcel Williams at 10:33 p.m., both from the injection of a three-drug combination, after a flurry of failed, last-ditch appeals.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi