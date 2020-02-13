US excludes large-scale conflict in Syria

The US, Russia, Turkey, and Israel are behaving cautiously in Syria, US State Department's Special Representative for Syria, James Jeffrey said during his visit to Turkey.

Report informs, citing RIA Novosti that, according to the US official, a full-scale military conflict with their participation is therefore excluded.

Jeffrey: "At present, we exclude the possibility of deploying large - scale military actions with the participation of such major players as the United States, Israel, Turkey, and Russia in the region, as these countries behave very carefully".

According to him, these countries are trying to overcome their differences on Syria through diplomatic means.

The delegation headed Jeffrey arrived in Turkey on February 11.