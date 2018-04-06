US enlarges sanctions list against Russia

© Report

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ The United States expanded its list of sanctions against Russia.

Report informs citing the US Treasury Department, Trump administration has unleashed additional sanctions against seven Russian oligarchs with ties to President Vladimir Putin along with 12 companies they own or control.

The list includes Oleg Deripaska, Suleyman Kerimov, Kirill Shamalov and Viktor Vekselberg.

Miller, Patrushev, Kostin, Jarov, Zolotov are also among those who are facing restrictions. In total, there are 7 Russian businessmen, 12 companies and 17 officials.

Rosoboronexport, EN+ Group, Renova and Gazprom Drilling companies are on the list.