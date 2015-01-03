US Embassy warns its citizens of possible threat in Indonesia

Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ The US Embassy in Indonesia warned US citizens about the threat to their safety in the second largest Indonesian city of Surabaya. The warning was published on US Embassy website, Report informs.

'US Embassy became aware of the potential threat to banks and hotels in Surabaya (Indonesia) having ties with the US. The Embassy recommends to increase vigilance and better control of its surroundings while visiting these places, - the statement says.

Diplomatic mission did not provide any details about the nature of the potential threat.