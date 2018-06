Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ The US government plans to open its Embassy in Jerusalem on May 14.

Report informs, the Kommersant writes quotting Alex Gandler, the diplomatic mission's press attache in Russia.

"The opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem will be held on May 14, the independence day of Israel," Gandler said.

According to him, Israeli side expects the participation of very important guests in the ceremony.