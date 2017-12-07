US embassies call their citizens to caution after Trump's statement over Jerusalem

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ The US embassies in the Middle East and in a number of European countries have warned their citizens of possible protests after US President Donald Trump voiced the decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, Report informs citing the Associated Press.

Immediately after the statement by Trump, US Embassies in Turkey, Jordan, Germany and the UK placed warnings calling on Americans to be vigilant and cautious.

US Embassy in Ankara is waiting for protest actions near the building, as well as next to the consulate in Istanbul.

US Embassy in Amman announced its closure on December 7 and banned its employees from leaving the capital.

Notably, the US Embassy in Azerbaijan has not posted such warnings on its website.