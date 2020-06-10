​US elects first black military service chief

The US Senate on Tuesday confirmed Gen. Charles Q. Brown to be the next Air Force chief of staff, making him the first African American leader of military service as the Pentagon and the country grapple with a raft of racial issues, according to foreign media.

The confirmation also makes Brown the second African American officer to sit on the Joint Chiefs of Staff since Chairman Gen. Colin Powell.

The 98-to-0vote was a blowout approval for the four-star general. Vice President Mike Pence presided over the historic vote.

President Donald Trump, who nominated Brown in March, hailed the general on Twitter.

Brown's nomination had been in the works for months, yet the vote came amid nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd in police custody. Top Air Force officials led the way in speaking out over the past week and calling for dialogue on racism. Air Force Chief Master, Sgt. Kaleth Wright, the top-enlisted leader, became the first senior military official to speak out and was followed by the outgoing Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein.

Brown, who is currently the commander of Pacific Air Forces, delivered an emotional message Friday about his experience as a black airman.

In addition to becoming the first African American service chief, Brown will be the most senior African American Pentagon leader since Powell chaired the Joint Chiefs from 1989 to 1993.

"I'm thinking about how full I am with emotion, not just for George Floyd but for the many African Americans that have suffered the same fate as George Floyd," Brown said. "I'm thinking about a history of racial issues and my own experiences that didn't always sing of liberty and equality.

"Without clear-cut answers, I just want to have the wisdom and knowledge to lead during difficult times like these," Brown said of his nomination to be the service's top officer. "I want the wisdom and knowledge to lead, participate in, and listen to necessary conversations on racism, diversity, and inclusion."