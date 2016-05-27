Trump wins enough delegates for Republican nomination

Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ The US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has reached the number of delegates needed to secure the party's presidential nomination.

Report informs referring to the BBC, in North Dakota on Thursday, he thanked 15 unbound delegates from the state who he said "got us right over the top".

He defeated 16 other Republican contenders and according to the Associated Press has 1,238 delegates, one more than needed.

Republicans will finalise their nomination at a convention in July.

While Mr Trump has the required amount of delegates, his nomination by a divided Republican Party is not yet secured.

Unbound delegates in the party are free to support the candidate of their choice.