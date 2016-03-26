US Election 2016: Sanders battles to claw back Clinton

Baku. 26 March. REPORT.AZ/ Bernie Sanders will try to claw back Hillary Clinton's lead in the race for the Democratic nomination for the US presidency on Saturday in caucus votes in Washington state, Hawaii and Alaska, Report informs referring to the BBC.

Mr Sanders remains a dogged pursuer but Mrs Clinton has 1,691 of the 2,383 delegates needed to win, AP reports.

He is still attracting tens of thousands to his rallies, on Friday calling for a "political revolution".

Mrs Clinton pointed out she has "2.6 million more votes" than Mr Sanders.

Saturday's voting is just for the Democratic nomination.