US deploy twelve F-16 fighters to South Korea

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ The United States are deploying 12 fighters to South Korea in response to the launch of the missile by DPRK.

Report informs citing the TASS, the command of the Pacific Air Force said.

Aircraft and about 200 troops from the 176th Wisconsin-based Fighter Squadron will be deployed at the Kunsan air base 180 kilometers from Seoul for four months beginning in August.

Notably, earlier Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) informed about the successful launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile "Hwasong-14" in the DPRK. Rocket rose to a height of 681 km and flew 732 km and fell to the central part of the Sea of Japan.