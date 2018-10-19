US Department of State denies report Pompeo heard recording of Khashoggi's murder

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ The State Department is denying news reports claiming Turkish officials shared with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo an audio recording of Washington Post Jamal Khashoggi's alleged murder inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

"Secretary Pompeo has neither heard a tape nor has he seen a transcript related to Jamal Khashoggi’s disappearance," said State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert, Report informs citing ABC channel.

The TV channel earlier quoted a Turkish official as saying that during his visit to Ankara Pompeo heard the recording of journalist's murder and also received its transcript.