Baku. 8 October. REPORT.AZ/ The US state of Florida has announced a state of emergency in 26 out of 67 counties due to the hurricane Michael.

Report informs that the due statement was made by local governor Rick Scott.

Scott also announced that he was mobilizing 500 members of the Florida National Guard to assist with planning, logistics and storm response.

Reports came earlier that the Michael tropical hurricane was formed near the Quintana-Roo state of Mexico.