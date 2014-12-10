US Decision to Form Anti-IS Coalition Taken Too Late: Iraqi FM

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ The United States’ decision to form an international coalition to battle the Islamic State (IS) militant group was taken too late, Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim Jaafari told Sputnik in the Iranian capital on Tuesday.

The minister said that the IS poses a threat to the Middle East and to the whole world, but the intervention of the United States and its allies to the conflict with Islamic extremists was “belated”.

Jaafari said that Iran rushed to help Iraq fight against IS well before the US-led coalition and provided "financial, consulting and informational support” from the early days of the IS offensive.

The Iraqi Foreign Minister arrived in Tehran on Monday to take part in the World Against Violence and Extremism conference. Delegations from over 40 countries took part in the event, aimed at boosting regional and international cooperation to combat global terrorism, as reports Report.