US, Cuba Diplomatic Talks to Continue in Washington Through Friday

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ Negotiations between US and Cuban diplomats will be extended through Friday following meetings on restoring diplomatic relations between the two countries earlier on Thursday, US Department of State Deputy Spokesperson Marie Harf said in a statement.

Report informs referring to the foreign media, ahead of Thursday’s meeting US Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Roberta Jacobson said that the talks would focus on the reopening of the countries’ respective embassies.

The meeting between Cuban and US diplomats is the fourth in a dialogue series aimed at normalizing relations between the two countries.

In December 2014, US President Barack Obama announced plans to normalize relations with Cuba. The United States severed ties with Cuba in 1959, and upheld a trade, travel, and diplomatic embargo against the island nation.

After decades of frozen relations, President Obama shook hands with Cuban leader Raul Castro in April 2015 at the Summit of the Americas conference.