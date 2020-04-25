Top

US coronavirus tally exceeds 900 thousand

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States exceeded 900 thousand, resulting in almost 52 thousand deaths, Report says, citing RIA Novosti.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has so far reported 905,333 positive cases, while 51,949 people died.

The United States leads the world by a wide margin in both indicators.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities announced an outbreak of pneumonia in China's Wuhan, the causative agent of which is a new type of coronavirus officially named COVID-19.

On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of a new coronavirus a pandemic.

