US court orders Iran to pay compensations to 9/11 victims and families

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ A federal judge on Tuesday ordered Iran to pay billions of dollars in damages to the families of victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

The ruling faults Iran, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the deaths of the more than 1,000 whose families joined the lawsuit.

In a default — and largely symbolic — judgement, U.S. District Judge George Daniels ordered the Islamic Republic and various entities to pay $12.5 million per spouse, $8.5 million per parent, $8.5 million per child and $4.25 million per sibling.

The lawsuit was first filed in 2004. But it wasn't allowed to proceed until 2016, after Congress passed a measure permitting the families of 9/11 victims to sue state actors for the terror attacks.

The ruling against Iran is part of a broader case seeking to hold Saudi Arabia responsible for the Sept. 11 attacks. Last month, Daniels rejected a bid by Riyadh to have that lawsuit tossed out.