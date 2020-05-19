US coronavirus test trial gives promising results

The first coronavirus vaccine to be tested in people appears to be safe and able to stimulate an immune response against the infection, the manufacturer, Report says, citing Gazeta.ru

Clinical trials of the drug started on March 16. Two weeks after receiving a second dose, participants’ level of binding antibodies — immune substances bind to the virus — met or exceeded the levels seen in the blood serum of people who had recovered from COVID-19. The same appears to be true of levels of neutralizing antibody, which binds to the virus and block infection. Still, the data for this type of antibody was only available for eight of the study participants.

The president of the US company Moderna, Stefan Bansel, said that the vaccine succeeded in stimulating the immune system of all volunteers 15 days after receiving varying doses. “Our manager is seeking to reach the third stage by July if the vaccine continues to show positive results.”