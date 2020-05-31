​US coronavirus tally exceeds 24 thousand

The US has recorded more than 24 thousand new coronavirus cases over the past day, resulting in 967 deaths, Report says, citing RIA Novosti.

According to the Johns Hopkins University, 24,146 new cases of infection were registered in the United States over the past day, while this figure was 24,266 previous day.

967 fell victim to the virus, the day before 1,193 patients died with COVID-19.

According to the University, the US has so far confirmed 1,770,384 cases of coronavirus infection and 103,781 deaths, while more than 416 thousand people have recovered.