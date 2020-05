More than 2 thousand patients with COVID-19 died in the United States over the past day, and 24 thousand new cases were recorded, Report says, citing RIA Novosti.

According to Johns Hopkins University, 2,142 died of coronavirus in the US in the last 24 hours, while these figures were 1,313 and 1,240 on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 1.2 million people have contracted COVID-19 in the US so far, while 71,000 died.