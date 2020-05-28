​US coronavirus death toll passes 100 thousand

© Mike Segar / Reuters https://report.az/storage/news/8d352aff853a64f86b1df1e1b70e00b9/c1662ba4-be75-4f31-b4c5-32f5694ba5d8_292.jpg

The United States now has more than 100,000 deaths from COVID-19, a toll larger than the number of US deaths in the Vietnam and Korean wars combined.

Brazil has been the hardest-hit country in the region, with its 411,000 cases trailing only the United States. Peru has also seen a sharp rise in cases, including reporting Wednesday a record daily surge of 6,154 new cases.

India reported a similar jump with 6,566 new cases, a record for the country that now ranks 10th in the world in confirmed cases.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University,100,047 people died due to coronavirus in the US. Maryland-based University counted 100,047 deaths and 1,695,776 cases. The US continues to lead in cases and deaths worldwide from the virus.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 5.5 million people have contracted the coronavirus globally, while about 350 thousand fell victim to the virus.