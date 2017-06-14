US congressmen attacked, 5 injured

 Top
    Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ Congressman Steve Scalisreportedly shot.

    Report informs citing CBS Twitter account.

    According to information, the incident occurred at a congressional baseball team practice in Viriginia. Over 50 bullets were fired. Congressman Steve Scalise and other 4 people got injured.

    According to information, 15-25 members of the Congress were at baseball field during the incident. No reports on other congressmen injured. 

    The incident was reported to US President Donald Trump.

