Bakı. 24 mart. REPORT.AZ/U.S. House of Representatives on Monday passed a resolution containing a call to President Barack Obama to begin supplies of lethal weaponry to the Kiev government.

Report informs citing TASS,that the resolution received a landslide support of 348 representatives. Only 48 reps voted against it.

The document is nondirective and does not oblige the U.S. President to take practical steps on the demand.