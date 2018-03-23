US Congress passes $ 1,3 trln budget

© Reuters

Baku. 23 March. REPORT.AZ/ The US Senate, following the House of Representatives, on Friday night at the meeting adopted a draft federal budget of $ 1.3 trillion for the balance of 2018 financial year, which will end on September 30.

Report informs referring to the TASS, this decision was supported by 65 senators, 32 were against.

The leaders of the Congress managed to agree on the text on Wednesday evening after a lengthy debate, and both the Republicans and the Democrats had to make significant concessions.

Now the document must be signed by US President Donald Trump.