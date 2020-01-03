US Congress not notified ahead of Soleimani killing

US lawmakers were not told in advance of the attack ordered by President Donald Trump that killed a top Iranian military commander.

Report informs citing foreign media that Representative Eliot L. Engel, Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, made a statement in this regard.

"This strike went forward with no notification or consultation with Congress. To push ahead with an action of this gravity without involving Congress raises serious legal problems and is an affront to Congress's powers as a coequal branch of government.

"Even if this strike was in self-defense, no current congressional authorization covered it, and the President needs to notify Congress within 48 hours pursuant to the War Powers Resolution.

"The law requires notification so the President can't plunge the United States into ill-considered wars. We must also hear without delay from senior officials about this action and their plans to deal with the aftermath," he said.