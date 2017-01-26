US Congress member met with Assad in Syria

Baku. 26 Janaury. REPORT.AZ/ Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard met with President Bashar al-Assad during a trip to Syria.

Report informs citing Kanal A Haber, she told CNN.

"Whatever you think about President Assad, the fact is that he is the president of Syria," she said. "In order for any peace agreement, in order for any possibility of a viable peace agreement to occur there has to be a conversation with him."

Tulsi Gabbard's visit is the first meeting between the US and Syria after 6-year armed conflict.

Notably, former US President Barack Obama's team has stated that Bashar al-Assad must be removed from the leadership.