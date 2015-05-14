US concerned about Myanmar refugees stranded at sea

Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ A State Department spokesman on Wednesday expressed concern about Myanmar Rohingya Muslim refugees flowing to neighboring countries but did not hint at any American involvement on the issue.

"We are concerned by reports of thousands of additional Rohingya migrants on land and at sea in boats and who may need humanitarian protection and assistance," said Jeff Rathke.

Report informs referring to the foreign media, he said the U.S. is closely following the situation and is in contact with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, as well as the International Organization for Migration.

More than 500 Rohingya refugees arrived by boat Wednesday in Indonesia with many requiring medical assistance.

The refugees fleeing prosecution by Myanmar's mostly Buddhist population warned that thousands more are believed to be still at sea

Rathke said the U.S. is committed to working with governments in the region but added that he had nothing to report about using the U.S. military to help in the worsening humanitarian crisis in the region.

Malaysia said Wednesday it will hold a meeting with Bangladesh and Myanmar - the countries of origin of many of the migrants - to find a multilateral solution to the issue.

Thailand will also host its own talks May 29 with senior officials from “15 affected countries.”