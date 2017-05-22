US Commerce Secretary fell asleep at Trump's speech - PHOTO

© Interfax

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross was caught on camera taking what appeared to be a snooze during the US President Donald Trump's speech in Saudi Arabia, Report informs referring to Interfax.

As Trump closed out his speech yes, at one point even mentioning the importance of commerce, the camera on the White House live stream panned to show aides and officials listening to Trump’s address on the dais.

Ross, who was sitting in the same row as Ivanka Trump, could be seen with his eyes closed and head down and wearing what appears to be a headset for translation as Trump spoke.