US Commander: Meeting of US-North Korean Leadership only postponed

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ The meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has not been canceled, but postponed".

Report informs citing the "Interfax", commander of United States Forces in South Korea, general Vincent Brooks said.

"I'm not concerned about this meeting. Because there are still opportunities. This meeting was postponed for a while, " the general said on May 25 in Seoul.

On May 24, US President Donald Trump said that meeting with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un had been cancelled. Ministry of Foreign Affairs of North Korea noted that the official Pyongyang is always ready to negotiate with the United States.