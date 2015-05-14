US Citizen Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Attempts to Support ISIL

Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ For nearly one year, 44-years-old Donald Ray Morgan "knowingly" attempted to provide support and resources as well as his "own services" to the Islamic State, the DOJ stated.

Report informs referring the information given by the Sputnik News, additionally, Morgan at least on one occasion unsuccessfully attempted to travel from Lebanon to Syria to join the ISIL, he also expressed his support for the terrorist group on social media and in an interview with a journalist, according to the statement.

"A North Carolina man was sentenced to 243 months in federal prison, followed by a term of three years supervised release, for attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization and possession of firearm by a felon," the DOJ statement read on Wednesday.

The United States has the fourth largest number of Islamic State supporters on social media after Saudi Arabia, Syria and Iraq, according to the US think tank the Brookings Institution.

"The sentence in this case demonstrates that we will continue to bring to justice those who engage in this conduct, and that protecting the nation against these threats remains one of our highest priorities," the DOJ concluded.