US citizen pleads guilty to commit act of terrorism on behalf of ISIS

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Justin Nojan Sullivan, 20, of Morganton, North Carolina, U.S., appeared in federal court in Asheville, North Carolina today and pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to commit an act of terrorism transcending national boundaries.

Report informs, official website of US Department of Justice reported.

Sullivan admitted in court today that he attempted to commit acts of terrorism transcending national boundaries by planning mass casualty shooting attacks on behalf of ISIS against innocent people in North Carolina and Virginia.

According to information contained in plea documents, starting no later than September 2014, Sullivan watched violent ISIS attacks on the Internet, such as beheadings, and collected them on his laptop computer.

Sullivan openly expressed support for ISIS in his home.