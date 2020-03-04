​US carries out first airstrike on Taliban in Afghanistan in 11 days

The US has conducted an airstrike against Taliban fighters in Afghanistan's southern Helmand province, a US forces spokesman said, the first such attack since a troop withdrawal agreement was signed between the two sides on February 29, Report informs referring to Euronews.

“The Taliban fighters were "were actively attacking an [Afghan National Security Forces] checkpoint. This was a defensive strike to disrupt the attack," said Colonel Sonny Leggett, a spokesman for the US Forces in Afghanistan, in a tweet.

He said Washington was committed to peace but would defend Afghan forces if needed.

"Taliban leadership promised the [international] community they would reduce violence and not increase attacks. We call on the Taliban to stop needless attacks and uphold their commitments," he said.

The airstrike was the first by the US against the Taliban in 11 days when a reduction in violence agreement had begun between the sides in the lead up to Saturday's pact.