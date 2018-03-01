 Top
    US builds 20 military bases in area controlled by PKK/YPG-PYD in Syria

    Venediktov: US provides terrorists with the most powerful weapons© AFP 2018 / Delil Souleiman

    Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ The United States has built around 20 military bases in Syria. 

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, assistant secretary of the RF Security Council for international security affairs Alexander Venediktov said.

    "External interventions hampering Syria's return to a state of peace and stability. For example, in the area controlled by Kurdish armed groups (PKK’s grouping in Syria - YPG - ed. Report), the United States has set up 20 military bases”, he said.

    Alexander Venediktov also stressed that US provides terrorists with the most powerful weapons.

