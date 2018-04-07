US blocks draft UN Security Council statement to address deadly clashes in Gaza

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ The United States blocked a draft UN Security Council statement to address the deadly clashes in Gaza which has enabled Israel’s defense forces to continue its onslaught

Report informs citing the RT, Permanent Observer of the State of Palestine to the UN Riyadh Mansour told reporters.

It's very unfortunate that a few minutes ago one country out of fifteen broke the silence this evening while the fourteen were ready to adopt this statement," Mansour said on Friday. "This is very irresponsible and it lacks sensitivity by the delegation of the United States of America."

He added that this action by the United States allows Israeli defense forces to continue with their "onslaught" against the Palestinian civilian population.