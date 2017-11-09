 Top
    US authorities reveal troubling results from undercover operation at airports

    Ministry officials conduct undercover tests of multiple airport security checkpoints

    Baku. 9 November.REPORT.AZ/ In recent undercover tests of multiple airport security checkpoints by the Department of Homeland Security, inspectors said screeners, their equipment or their procedures failed, Report informs citing TASS.

    According to ABC sources, in recent undercover tests of multiple airport security checkpoints by the Department of Homeland Security, inspectors said screeners, their equipment or their procedures failed more than half of the time.

    In a public hearing following a private, classified briefing to the House Committee on Homeland Security, members of Congress called the failures by the Transportation Security Administration "disturbing."

    The news of the failure comes two years after ABC News reported that secret teams from DHS found that TSA failed 95 percent of the time to stop inspectors from covertly smuggling weapons or explosive materials through screening. 

