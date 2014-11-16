US, Australian and Japanese leaders meet in Brisbane

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ President Barack Obama, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Australian Premier Tony Abbott held a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Brisbane on Sunday. They discussed the development of the Asia-Pacific region, struggle against terrorism and the Ukraine crisis, according to the White House press service.

The three leaders agreed to deepen trilateral partnership among Australia, Japan and the United States to preserve a peaceful, stable and prosperous future for the Asia-Pacific region, a document released by the White House says.

Obama, Abe and Abbott agreed to join efforts in fighting the ‘Islamic State’ terrorists, liquidating the Ebola epidemic in Western Africa and preventing the movement of mercenaries around the globe. The three leaders said they would continue expressing disagreement with Russia over its actions to destabilize the situation in eastern Ukraine and stressed the need to put people responsible for the Boeing 777 crash to trial. The plane belonging to Malaysia Airlines crashed over Ukraine’s Donetsk region on July 17, informs Report citing TASS.

Promotion of regional cooperation with an aim to reduce the North Korean nuclear threat and fight against human rights violations in North Korea was also part of the agenda.

The U.S, Japanese and Australian leaders agreed to continue work with an aim to speed up economic growth in Asia, step up free trade and increase investments.