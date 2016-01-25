US: at least 30 in snowstorm-related deaths

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ At least 30 people have died as a result of the mammoth snowstorm that pounded the eastern U.S. The deaths occurred in car accidents, from carbon monoxide poisoning, and from heart attacks while shoveling snow, Report informs referring to the foreign media.

In Washington D.C., an 82-year-old man who died after going into cardiac arrest while shoveling snow in front of his home in Washington is the first person whose death is related to the snowstorm in the city. The District of Columbia's Chief Medical Examiner, Roger A. Mitchell Jr., announced the man's death Sunday. Mitchell did not release the man's name or say when he died or where in the city he lived. He encouraged people shoveling to take breaks and make sure that they keep hydrated.

The number of storm-related deaths in Virginia has risen to five. A man was killed on Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach that police blamed on speed and icy road conditions, and Virginia Tech filmmaker Jerry Scheeler died Friday while shoveling snow outside his new house in Daleville, local news media reported Sunday. On Saturday, the state medical examiner's office confirmed three other storm deaths. They included a single-vehicle crash in Chesapeake and deaths in Hampton and southwest Virginia from hypothermia.

At least 11 states have declared a state of emergency, and Washington, D.C., has declared a snow emergency. In all, some 85 million people are being affected by the massive storm, with around 33 million in blizzard warnings.