US asks to give Argentines involved in scandal with FIFA

Baku. 28 May. REPORT.AZ/ Argentine Foreign Minister received a request for extradition to the United States the Argentines implicated in the scandal with FIFA, and handed them to the judicial authorities.

Report informs referring to Russian RIA Novosti, the US Embassy on Wednesday sent to the Argentine Ministry of Foreign Affairs requests the US Justice to detain three Argentines - Hugo Hinkisa, seminarians and Alejandro Mariano Hinkisa. These documents were immediately handed over to a federal judge Marcelo Martínez de Giorgi.

The American side suspects them of illegal payments functionaries associated with FIFA or organizations that are there. It's expected that a decision on the case of the extradition judge will be made today.

On Wednesday, a number of senior FIFA officials in Zurich were arrested on corruption charges.