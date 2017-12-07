US asks Israel to restrain response to recognition of Jerusalem as capital

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ The United States of America is asking Israel to temper its response to the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as its capital because Washington expects a backlash and is weighing the potential threat to the US facilities and people.

Report informs referring to a State Department document seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

"While I recognize that you will publicly welcome this news, I ask that you restrain your official response," the document dated December 6 says in talking points for diplomats at the US Embassy in Tel Aviv to convey to Israeli officials.

"We expect there to be resistance to this news in the Middle East and around the world. We are still judging the impact this decision will have on US facilities and personnel overseas," document reads.