US announces new security measures on foreign flights

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ The US has unveiled tough new measures to enhance security on flights entering the country, but has held off extending a ban on laptops in the cabin. Report informs citing the BBC.

Notably, in March the US banned cabin laptops to and from Turkey, Morocco, Jordan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, fearing bombs may be concealed in them.

At the same time the new measures require enhanced passenger- and electronic-device screening across 105 countries.

Airlines have 120 days to comply or could face a ban on carrying all passenger electronics.

Thus, enhanced verification will affect the passengers of two thousand flights arriving daily from the 280 airports in the world.