    US and South Korean presidents hold phone conversation

    President Trump and President Moon welcomed the new UN Security Council resolution© Courtesy İmage

    Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

    Report informs White House Chief posted on Twitter.

    “Just completed call with President Moon of South Korea. Very happy and impressed with 15-0 United Nations vote on North Korea sanctions”,Trump twitted.

    Notably, on Saturday, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted the resolution tightening the economic sanctions against North Korea in response to July's launches of ballistic missiles by Pyongyang.

