US and South Korea resume joint military drills

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ / US and South Korea have resumed joint military exercises today, which they refrained for the last six months to develop a dialogue with the DPRK and to promote denuclearization, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

We are talking about the teachings of the marine corps "KEYMAP" (ROK-U. S. Korean Marine Exchange Program — KMEP), which will be held in two weeks in the waters off the coast of the South Korean province of Gyeongsangbuk-Do.

As noted in the South Korean Ministry of Defense, these exercises are aimed at checking the combat capability of the Marines of the two countries on an annual basis. The Ministry refused to comment on the possible reaction of the DPRK.

The Ministry of Defense does not disclose the number of participants in the exercises, nor the data on the involved weapons of the two countries. South Korean media, in turn, reported that it was planned to use amphibious combat vehicles and about 500 soldiers in the exercises.

Earlier, the "CAPE" exercises were planned to be held until September 2018, however they were postponed due to the promise given to Pyongyang.